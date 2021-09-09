Farsoon launches next-generation mid-sized metal 3D printer

Laser sintering machine manufacturer Farsoon has announced the launch of its next generation medium-sized metal 3D printing system.

Building on the FS271M platform first introduced in 2015, the company has unveiled the FS273M laser powder bed fusion system featuring a number updates that are said to streamline the metal production workflow with better productivity and cost-efficiency.

Don Xu, Director of Farsoon Global business Group and Managing Director of Farsoon Americas Corp., said: “We’ve spent the past 6 years optimising the productivity, performance of the machine through continuous collaboration with our industrial partners; meanwhile keep pushing the true industrialisation of the metal additive manufacturing by reducing customers’ cost of operation, especially for tight margin industries like moulds & tooling.”

FS271M is available with both single and dual laser options. The dual-laser scanning strategy and calibration algorithms are said to improve build volume rate by up to 2 times compared to the single-laser configuration, while enhanced communication signal control and new re-coater design promise robust operational speeds and stable powder delivery.

The 275 × 275 × 355 mm build envelope makes the machine well-suited to larger part volumes. The machine also adopts Farsoon’s “open for industry” approach and can process a wide range of powders to cater to a range of industries and end-use applications.

Additional features include a long-lasting filtration system to enable longer builds, a preheated base plate and removable overflow containers.

Farsoon has opened an early adopter programme and will be sharing more details on the machine at RAPID + TCT (Booth #7222) next week.

The news follows a recent milestone at Farsoon as the company reported its global install base of polymer and metal 3D printing systems now exceeds 500, with more than 150 in operation at service providers and 80 in the aerospace and automotive sectors.

