First surgery using Kinos Axiom Total Ankle System announced by restor3d

Leading medical device company restor3d, a company that manufactures 3D printed implants and instruments, is has announced the successful implantation of the Kinos Axiom Total Ankle System featuring TIDAL Technology.

The company has also launched a mobile companion app for the r3id Personalised Surgery platform.These developments are the first of many anticipated product launches for restor3d in 2023.

The Kinos Axiom Total Ankle system is said to be a ‘revolutionary’ innovation in total ankle arthroplasty according to the company. It features TIDAL Technology, restor3d’s interconnected porous architecture, designed for the optimisation of bone-in-growth and fixation for long-term implant stability.

Combined with the biomechanics of the Kinos Axiom, the proprietary bone-implant interface of the 3D printed tibial and talar implants maximise cortical bone contact to deliver functionality and longevity of the prosthesis, according to restor3d.

Keith Jacobson, DPM, FACFAS, of Advanced Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists, implanted the first Kinos Axiom Total Ankle system last week, he said: “As an existing user, I was pleased to be the first surgeon to sue the new 3D printed tibial implant for one of my patients. Key to implant survivorship, this system was effectively designed to optimise bony ingrowth. These advancements demonstrate restor3d’s dedication to putting patient outcomes first.”

In September 2022, restor3d announced the initial release of the r3id Personalised Surgery platform during the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS) Annual Conference in Quebec City, Canada.

The r3id platform, which is now available on iOS and Android, is a planning system that allows surgeons to create and track cases, as well as collaborating with the restor3d Design Engineering Team, to maximise surgical outcomes.

“The release of the Kinos Axiom Total Ankle System with TIDAL Technology is predicated on years of scientific research and engineering development. We are proud to deliver a data-driven implant system with market-disrupting innovation to address the clinical needs for patients receiving ankle arthroplasty.

“Additionally, the launch of r3id for mobile is a significant advancement of restor3d’s vision to deliver an enhanced surgical planning solution,” said Cambre Kelly, PhD, restor3d’s Chief Technology Officer.

A significant development in the world of 3D printed bone implants during 2022 was MyBone from Cerhum (CERamics for HUMans), a first of its kind patient specific 3D printed bone implant.

