GEFERTEC unveils larger Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing system

GEFERTEC has unveiled its largest metal additive manufacturing (AM) system to date in response to growing demand for bigger industrial 3D printed parts.

The German developer of Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing (WAAM) based systems says its new arc80X series can build metal parts measuring up to 8 m3. The modular machine is built on a CNC-controlled linear axis system which can be configured to either a 3-axis version, capable of producing parts up to 8 m3 with a total mass of up to 8000 kg, or a 5-axis version which can print components up to 1.1 m3 with a maximum mass of 500 kg. According to GEFERTEC's website, the machine can be tailored to the user's specific needs and upgraded as production demand increases.

The company builds machines based on its 3DMP technology, which combines the WAAM process with CNC machining. GEFERTEC says the new system has 'retained the advantages of its previous machine generation' and is 'designed as a complete production system'. The process is said to provide high build rates and cost effective material options due to its wire feedstock.

With the arc80X series, GEFERTEC says users will benefit from more automation features including integrated tool measurement, gas nozzle cleaning, wire cutting, and replacement of wear parts. Focus has also been put on process monitoring to capture comprehensive data for quality assurance and process optimisation. An integrated pyrometer measures part temperature and, together with active component cooling, is said to contribute to optimal quality of the printed part. An optional inert gas box also enables printing in a closed inert gas atmosphere, opening up printing possibilities with more sensitive materials such as titanium.

GEFERTEC says it also plans to offer a service package for the machine to offer expert guidance and assist with part screening for technical feasibility, qualification, machine optimisation.