Indo-MIM expands presence in UK with CMG Technologies acquisition

UK-based CMG Technologies has announced it has been acquired by metal injection moulding specialist Indo-MIM.

The engineering firm, which provides MIM and metal 3D printing services from its manufacturing facility in Suffolk, will continue to trade under the CMG Technologies brand, and says the acquisition will enable it to ‘build on its success’ providing injection moulded components to the medical, aerospace, automotive and industrial sectors.

Rachel Garrett, Managing Director of CMG Technologies, said: “This is an extremely exciting time for the company and industry overall.

“CMG Technologies is known for the quality of its services and the benefits it brings to various sectors. By combining the expertise and resources of CMG and Indo-MIM, we will be able to grow our company and services substantially.

“We are thrilled to be part of the Indo-MIM group and look forward to what the future holds.”

Headquartered in Bangalore, Indo-MIM claims to hold the largest installed MIM capacity in the world and supplies metal injection moulded products to 45 countries. At its U.S. MIM plant, the company also offers additive manufacturing (AM) services, which were introduced in 2020 following investment in metal binder jet technology from Desktop Metal, and direct metal laser sintering from SLM Solutions. Similarly, CMG Technologies turned its attention to 3D printing in 2022 with the launch of an in-house metal additive manufacturing service to compliment its flagship MIM offering. The investment followed a partnership with UK-based technology provider 3DGBIRE one year earlier, which saw the manufacturer offering its sintering services for 3D printed parts made from processes such Ultimaker’s Metal Expansion Kit.

Dr Phil Marsh, Technical and Production Director, added: “The company’s great success over the years is testament to the quality of our team.

“By joining the Indo-MIM group, we will be able to build on that further and provide even more fantastic opportunities for the team.”

In a press release, CMG said no changes will be made to the company’s management team, staffing, or culture.