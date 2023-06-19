IperionX achieves UL validated 100% recycled titanium powder for 3D printing

× Expand IperionX

IperionX has announced that it has achieved the UL Environmental Claim Validation Procedure 2809 for its 100% recycled, low-carbon titanium metal powder for 3D printing. UL Solutions (UL) is a global leader in sustainability standards, and IperionX says that its low carbon titanium is the first commercial titanium metal powder for AM to achieve UL validation for 100% recycled content.

According to IperionX, UL recycled content validation is important as titanium metal 3D printing powders can only be used a limited number of times before quality is impacted by contaminants or inferior powder morphology. Out-of-specification titanium powder increased the probability of defects which jeopardise the structural integrity of 3D printed components says the company.

Anastasios Arima, Co-Founder and CEO of IperionX said: “We are very pleased to achieve UL validation for IperionX’s 100% recycled titanium powder. This independent validation recognises the sustainability performance of our titanium versus competing metal products. In combination with the results from our Life Cycle Assessment, UL validations indicates that IperionX has the lowest carbon, 100% recycled titanium metal on the market.”

IperionX says that titanium metal produced by the standard “Kroll Process” is energy intensive, high-cost, high carbon and is hindered by low levels of circularity. It adds that the current manufacturing process for titanium products generates large volumes of titanium waste that is downcycled to the ferro-titanium market or shipped to landfill.

IperionX says that its titanium is low-carbon with zero scope 1 and 2 emissions. The company uses 100% scrap titanium as feedstock to produce high performance, low-carbon recycled titanium metal through a circular supply chain that doesn’t rely upon mined resources according to the company.

IperionX recently completed life cycle assessment (LCA) for its 100% recycled, low-carbon titanium metal. According to the company, this LCA confirmed that IperionX’s titanium has the ‘lowest quantified life cycle carbon footprint’ for commercial titanium powder, with a potential life cycle carbon footprint of 7.8 kg of carbon dioxide equivalents (CO­ 2 e) per kg.

In June 2023, IperionX entered into an agreement with Ford Motor Company for the supply of 3D printed titanium components.