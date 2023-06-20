JPB Système acquires stake in French 3D printing manufacturer Addimetal

× Expand JPB Système

JPB Système has announced that it has acquired a stake in France-based 3D printer manufacturer start-up Addimetal, in a move that it says will offer the companies ‘complete and secure’ sharing of their respective technology knowledge for the short run production of small, complex, lightweight, and repeatable parts.

For both JPB Système and Addimetal, the partnership means strategic collaboration in the development of Addimetal’s open hardware platform, technology and associated process to ensure both existing and future application needs are met.

In addition to financial support, Addimetal will receive insight from JPB on specific and appropriate application areas in which metal binder jetting (MBJ) is most suited, as well as their respective requirements.

“Our interest in MBJ spans several years and it remains state-of-the-art 3D printing technology that is still only provided by only a small handful of players,” said Damien Marc, CEO of JPB Système. “Acquiring a stake in Addimetal underscores our commitment to support the development of open 3D printing platforms that ensure a wider and more unconstrained solutions offering when it comes to the manufacture of small, complex, yet lightweight parts in small volumes.”

JPB Système’s move to own part of Addimetal is part of the company’s research into the benefits and possibilities of metal binder jetting 3D printing. JPB says that the results of trials with MBJ to potentially produce flight-ready parts, are meeting expectations by delivering robust lighter-weight alternatives quicker and easier than traditional manufacturing methods such as machining and casting.

JPB says that in some trials, this has already seen overall lead times cut by 80% on certain parts, and secures weight-savings of 30%, which the company says is a fundamental objective for aerospace customers.

“There is currently no other French company developing this particular 3D printing technology, so for us a leading France-based global business, to partner with an equally pioneering homegrown player with significant growth potential on an international level, is hugely significant,” said Damien Marc.

According to JPB Système, it expects to have its first metal binder jetting produced parts in production by 2026.