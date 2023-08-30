UK-based Laser Additive Solutions enters space sector following purchase of TRUMPF TruPrint 3000 3D printer

× Expand Laser Additive Solutions/TRUMPF

Doncaster-based Laser Additive Solutions (LAS), a subcontract provider of laser processing and 3D printing services, is targeting customers in the UK space sector following its investment in a TruPrint 3000 3D printer from TRUMPF. The company says that if things go to plan, this system could be the first of many metal 3D printers at the business.

LAS was founded in 2015 and has over 50 years of combined experience in precision laser repair, manufacture and joining processes. The company services customers in general engineering, fusion energy, aerospace, and military industries.

“Our core expertise is LMD [laser metal deposition], although like most in the industry we’re now referring to this process as laser DED [direct energy deposition],” explains Managing Director Peter Brown. “We have two very good laser systems that undertake laser DED, both of which use TRUMPF lasers. While these machines can support our steady growth moving forward, to drive faster progress I felt we needed a complementary process, hence our interest in a powder-bed machine.”

LAS made enquiries for a new TRUMPF TruPrint 1000, a system launched at TCT Show (now TCT 3Sixty) in 2017. The TruPrint 1000 is a compact metal 3D printer that TRUMPF says is ideal for fast, cost-efficient, small-series production. The application for a grant was unsuccessful, so LAS put the project on hold, but were then alerted to the availability of a different TRUMPF machine.

“TRUMPF alerted us to the availability of a quick delivery TruPrint 3000 machine,” said Brown. “Although the machine had been previously used, it had very low running hours, almost untouched. A powder-bed system had been in my thoughts for a number of years; this was clearly the opportune moment to make the leap.”

Another driver of the investment was a surprise new contract secured by LAS involving a long-term production welding job on its laser DED machines. The company has had TRUMPF laser and welding systems on site since its formation in 2015.

Brown added: “This work began generating extra revenue that we hadn’t expected, so we used some of that as a deposit on the TruPrint 3000. Fortunately, LAS already has ample laser/metal-powder experience, so are not anticipating a huge learning curve. Our number one target for the TruPrint 3000 is the UK’s space sector. The space sector is constantly seeking manufacturing solutions for lightweight structures that are not easy to build with other technologies.”

A key material for the types of structures that LAS is set to manufacture is high-strength titanium, a material that the TruPrint 3000 is already set up for.

“We’ll continue with this material initially, maybe introducing others at a later date,” said Brown. “The TruPrint 3000 is the start of a journey for us, but we don’t expect it to be vastly different to how we work with our laser DED systems. We’re familiar with developing machine parameters for new components, performing trials and experimenting with different build techniques. We can also assist with design suggestions to suit additive manufacture and help minimise costs for customers.”

LAS says that another benefit it sees with the addition of the TruPrint 3000 is the ability to have prints running 24/7, unmanned overnight and at the weekends.

LAS has doubled its headcount in recent years, and is looking to expand further by bidding for what will be its ‘largest ever’ contract at a value in excess of £1 million according to the company.

Brown added: “If we win, we’ll invest in another laser DED system and hire more people. We’re very heavy investors and plough everything back into the business. Obviously that can’t go on forever, but my ambition for now is to continue building our technological capability.”