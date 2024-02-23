Lincoln Electric to additively manufacture large metal propulsion parts for the US Navy

Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric's large-scale metal 3D printing solution has been selected by Bechtel Plant Machinery, Inc (BPMI) to provide mission critical applications to the US Navy.

BPMI is a prime contractor for the United States Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program (NNPP). Through a development program, Lincoln Electric will be 3D printing large-scale propulsion components measuring almost 10 feet in diameter and weighing up to 20,000 pounds.

Lincoln Electric believes its wire-based 3D metal printing platform to be the largest of its kind in the world. Operating the technology out of Cleveland, Ohio, the company is fully vertically integrated, boasting 3D robotic cell integration, its proprietary SculptPrint OS software, and a wide range of alloys to supplement its wire-based metal 3D printing process. Together, these technology pieces helps to deliver large-scale, metal-based parts 'up to eight times faster' than traditional casting or forging methods.

“We are proud to continue expanding our network of strategic program partners to the U.S. Navy,” commented Barbara Staniscia, BPMI’s President and General Manager. “Metal additive manufacturing is pivotal to driving innovation and supply chain resiliency, enabling the program to deliver advanced capabilities to the U.S. Navy.”

“We are pleased to be a strategic partner to BPMI and support the U.S. Navy’s goal to accelerate shipbuilding,” added Mark Douglass, Ph.D., Business Development Manager, Lincoln Electric Additive Solutions. “We believe our advanced manufacturing process, supported by inhouse wire feedstock production and industry-leading application, automation and metallurgical expertise can add significant value in meeting the U.S. Navy’s goals.”

