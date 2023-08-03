Material science company Balena partners with fashion designer for biodegradable 3D printed footwear

× Expand Balena

Balena, a material science company that says it aims at making advanced biodegradable polymer materials for a more sustainable fashion industry, has announced a partnership with designer Kitty Shukman to create a 3D printed concept slide. The project, named ROOTS, uses Balena’s BioCir, which the company says is the first fully compostable and biodegradable elastomer for the fashion industry.

The design of the slide is based on the characteristics of roots, with the design mimicking branches and stems wrapping the foot. Belana says that with this concept, it is determined to “push the boundaries” of 3D printing to advance the adoption of compostable, biodegradable, and simultaneously durable materials in the fashion industry.

The company says that 3D printing has the potential to “revolutionise” the materials landscape for fashion, which is one of the most polluting industries according to Balena.

“Partnering with Kitty to create a truly remarkable and circular project has underlined the magic that happens when you put the right material in the hands of the right designer,” said David Roubach, Founder and CEO of Balena. “Our combined creative vision has taken the dream of sustainable, scalable 3D printing another step forward, and we hope to see leading fashion brands take a step in the same direction in the near future.”

The BioCir manufacturing process is highly scalable according to the company, which allows for collaborations and integration across industries. Balena says products crafted with BioCir undergo an end-of-life cycle through a biological recycling mechanism. This entails “complete decomposition” and biodegradation in an industrial compost facility.

Designer Kitty Shukman added: “I continually strive to strike a balance between functionality, sustainability, and style, and working with the Balena team to envision this new design has helped me imagine a day when our fashion industry becomes truly circular. I hope to see 3D printing continue to leave its mark as a unique, bold, and sustainable medium in the fashion industry on its way to become climate neutral.”