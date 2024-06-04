Materialise & ArcelorMittal Powders partner to enhance powder bed fusion 3D printing

Materialise and ArcelorMittal Powders have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to optimise laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) equipment and metal 3D printing strategies.

Through the MOU, ArcelorMittal Powders will use Materialise’s next-gen build processor for LPBF 3D printers.

“Our collaboration with Materialise supports our vision that the key to success in additive manufacturing is about finding the right blend of digital instructions and steel powders to deliver the best balance of quality and productivity in an application,” said Aubin Defer, Chief Marketing Officer at ArcelorMittal Powders. “Whether developing new applications with new alloys or proving the feasibility of new designs for existing applications through steel additive manufacturing, Materialise offers us a formidable channel to bring build instructions straight to the heart of a 3D printer.”

“Our collaboration with ArcelorMittal marks a significant milestone in advancing our shared vision,” added Udo Eberlein, Vice President of Software at Materialise. “By enhancing processes and solutions, we aim to expand the applications and industries utilising additive manufacturing. This partnership brings us closer to a future where 3D printing achieves its full potential, enabling both mass customisation and large-scale production.”

ArcelorMittal announced last year it was entering the additive manufacturing market with the launch of its ArcelorMittal Powders business.