Meltio expands worldwide partner network with four new distributors to meet wire-laser metal AM demand

× Expand Meltio

Meltio has announced four new partners to expand its worldwide sales network to meet the ‘growing demand’ for its wire-laser metal 3D printing solutions.

The Spain-based company has signed sales contracts with new resellers in the United States, Argentina, Italy and Spain.

The contracts have been signed to increase the presence of the Meltio Engine CNC Integration; the Meltio Engine Robot Integration, and the Meltio M450 metal 3D printer in different industries.

The new partners are Accufacture LLC (US), Tecmahe (Argentina), Wire Trading Srl (Italy) and DPR Automatismos (Spain).

Meltio says that Accufacture will play a key role in the distribution and support of the Meltio metal 3D printing solutions in the Midwest region of the United States, as an official sales partner and certified system integrator.

Michael Humphrey, Sales Manager for North America at Meltio, said: “We are thrilled to be working with companies like Accufacture as their expertise as well as customer-centric approach are exactly what we are looking for when incorporating partners in the Meltio partner ecosystem. Together, we will be able to cater to the ever-growing needs of the Midwest market for, and ease the adoption of metal additive manufacturing.”

Wire Trading will focus on building an ecosystem for Meltio technology in Italy by partnering and driving business opportunities alongside technology centres, tooling machine companies, robotic integrators, academia, and industry, according to Meltio.

Spanish partner DPR Automatismos is to become the second official integrator of Meltio Engine technology for metal AM with a robotic arm for the Spain and Portugal markets. Meltio says this agreement has been materialised through Sicnova, Meltio’s official sales partner in the Iberian Peninsula.

Techmahe will play a key role in the distribution and support of the Meltio metal 3D printing solutions in the Argentine market as an official sales partner. The company will focus on building an ecosystem for Meltio’s technology in this market.

In January 2023, Meltio announced that ExBuild would be a new sales partner for the company in the midwest and mountain west metal 3D printing markets of the United States.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the TCT Additive Manufacturing Network.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

Exhibit at the UK's definitive and most influential 3D printing and additive manufacturing event, TCT 3Sixty.