Meltio to bring hybrid additive manufacturing solutions to Indian market with BFW

Metal additive manufacturing start-up Meltio has inked a deal with Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd. (BFW) to bring its laser metal deposition technology to the Indian market.

Announcing the news at Formnext where the company is showing its range of metal 3D printing solutions, including new materials, Meltio says the partnership with India's largest CNC machine tool manufacturer will play a “key role” in the development of its AM products and hybrid manufacturing solutions across the region.

Ángel Llavero López de Villalta, CEO at Meltio said: “The world is changing and this strategic partnership between Meltio’s innovative technology and BFW’s strong position in India (one of the world’s most important markets) will bring forth cutting-edge solutions for the next industrial revolution 4.0.”

Meltio’s printing process uses standard welding wire feedstock to produce industrial metal parts for a range of industries. Its technology can be deployed using Meltio’s own Meltio 450 printer or via robotic and CNC intregration for a hybrid manufacturing approach. BFW will be responsible for integrating Meltio’s technology into BFW machines for the Indian manufacturing sector and cites aerospace, defense, automotive, and mining as key sector.

Ravi Raghavan, CEO at BFW commented: “We are very impressed with Meltio's Innovative Additive Technology. Our partnership opens doors for developing an array of industrial applications yielding a competitive advantage to customers. We are very excited about the future as Bharat Fritz Werner and Meltio both share a common vision of providing futuristic solutions to customers.”

