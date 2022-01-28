MIMO Technik and SLM Solutions announce strides in qualifying additive manufacturing processes for Boeing

× Expand SLM 500 metal additive manufacturing system

Additive manufacturing (AM) company SLM Solutions and manufacturing solutions provider MIMO Technik have announced they've made "huge strides" in qualifying AM for parts and processes in the aerospace industry.

The qualification was achieved after MIMO Technik, using SLM's technology, successfully met the material specification performance for ALSi10Mg aluminium powder for use in Boeing aircraft components.

Jonathan Cohen, CEO & Co-founder at MIMO Technik said: "SLM Solutions technology enables us to create parts and design processes that are just not possible on any other platform and their open parameters, open architecture system, and engineering spirit let us refine our processes and create parts to the highest standards in critical systems. From structures to electronics, the entire system is customisable to achieve the needed results and SLM's open architecture has been a key component in our success."

SLM Solutions' technology was the basis for MIMO Technik's change from previously manufacturing polymers to direct metal printing. From using one SLM 280 in 2014, MIMO Technik's AM Centre is now equipped with one SLM 125, three SLM 280s, and three SLM 500s, and serves as the West Coast's premier demonstration centre for SLM Solutions technology.

Dr. Simon Merkt-Schippers, EVP of Product Management at SLM Solutions, added: "This major qualification proves that MIMO Technik is a leading part manufacturer for the aerospace industry, and it is almost unreal what Jonathan is getting out of our machines, resulting in incredible competitive advantages to MIMO Technik.”

MIMO Technik says SLM Solutions' open architecture has enabled the company to grow from designing and manufacturing motorsport and racing parts to now producing and qualifying additive components for some of the biggest organisations in the aerospace field. The company is now said to be able to qualify materials, processes and parts for aerospace flights faster than ever before and combined with SLM technology, MIMO Technik's process is now believed to be five to ten times more productive than the industry benchmark.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.