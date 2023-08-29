MX3D launches MX Metal AM System at Formnext Forum Austin

× Expand MX3D MX3D MX Metal AM System

MX3D has announced the launch of the MX Metal AM System, a new turnkey robotic metal 3D printer for the creation of large and certified metal parts, at Formnext Forum Austin. The company says it allows MX3D’s customers to cost-effectively replace cast and forged parts with “significantly improved” lead time and quality.

The printer operates on multiple adjustable build plates, including a heavy-duty 2-axis positioner, and manufactures parts that weigh 5 tons or more. The system has a build volume of 6 x 1.5 x 3.5 metres. The system also includes an 8-axis heavy-duty industrial robotic setup, high productivity power source and the MX3D 24/7 automation package.

The system features a fully upgraded MetalXL 4.0 package according to the company, the latest version of the MX3D’s MetalXL workflow software and control system. MX3D says this supports new productivity tools, dynamic sensors and active closed-loop processes to push autonomous 24/7 3D printing of qualified industrial parts to the next level.

“Several of our customers see opportunities for applying WAAM on much bigger parts. Especially in the energy and maritime industry where they will replace large casted or forged parts with 3D printed parts to accelerate the lead time, bring down cost and reshore production of critical parts,” said Gijs van der Velden, CEO of MX3D. “Since the launch of MetalXL and the M1, we have received many customer requests about whether we could supply them with a system capable of printing radically larger parts. The MX Metal AM system is the answer to this call. Now customers can also print very large and extra heavy certified metal components in-house, accelerating 24/7 automation and operational excellence.”

According the company, the MX Metal AM System was developed based on requests by various industrial customers operating in the energy manufacturing and maritime industries to print larger-scale metal parts.

The company says that the new system is a fully customisable robotic system. It says users can configure their perfect system for 3D printing large, heavy, and custom metal components utilising brands such as ABB and KUKA robotics and Fronius’ advanced welding equipment.

MX3D says that the integrated productivity tools such as an automatic tip changer, active cooling and advanced sensors in the MetalXL Control System drive high print quality at high speed and control. The company says the system can be optimised by heavy-duty-cycle power sources to achieve higher print speeds ay >10kg/hr deposition rate, and configured for multi-material printing of various metal alloys.

The MX Metal AM System can be further expanded by additional sensors including thermal cameras, 3D scanner, weld pool camera and acoustic emission sensors.

Thomas Van Glabeke, CPO of MX3D said: “The MX Metal AM System is an impressive production system and by far the largest AM system MX3D released to the market. It certainly is the heavyweight champion of metal 3D printing. We specifically configured it for our customers in the heavy industry markets, and we engineered it to ensure speed, quality, and cost-effectiveness for the production of large-scale metal parts.

“The new MetalXL 4.0 is a huge software update and pushes advanced toolpathing to another level. Pair this with the heavy robotic capabilities of the MX Metal AM System, and you are able to produce complex parts of multiple tons. Given the all-new parameter dashboard and rhe new sensor packages, it has never been easier to unlock the high productivity level for continuous 24/7 printing. We are very proud that MX3D once again raises the standards of large-scale metal printing, by consistently delivering tailored software and hardware solutions that redefine the industry.”