New superalloy qualified for metal 3D printing on Velo3D Sapphire systems

× Expand Combustor liner made using Amperprint 0233 Haynes 282 powder from Höganäs

Velo3D has announced the qualification of nickel-based superalloy Amperprint 0233 Haynes 282 for 3D printing on its Sapphire metal additive manufacturing systems.

The material has been produced by high-performance powder specialist Höganäs AB under license from Haynes International, Inc. and is said to be ideal for high-temperature structural applications in energy generation, gas turbines, and space launch vehicles thanks to its high creep strength, thermal stability, and weldability. Velo3D is one of the first AM companies to offer the material to customers as part of a growing marterials portfolio that also includes powders such as Hastelloy X, Inconel 718, aluminium F357, Ti 6Al-4V Grade 5.

“Our goal at Velo3D is to enable engineers to build the parts they want without compromising on the design or quality,” said Benny Buller, Velo3D CEO and Founder. “Qualifying new powdered metals, like Amperprint 0233 Haynes 282, for use in our end-to-end solution, further expands what’s possible with our additive manufacturing technology. Our partners at Höganäs provide materials of the highest quality, and I look forward to seeing what our customers build using this amazing alloy.”

Velo3D says materials such as Amperprint 0233 Haynes 282 are well-suited to parts in high-temperature environments due to the alloy’s resistance to cracking and its ability to operate at near-melting-point temperatures. This tolerance allows parts printed with the alloy to be used in vacuum, plasma, and other demanding applications while its high weldability makes the powder ideal for parts in larger systems.

“It’s inspiring to see what engineers have been able to build using metal powders from Höganäs and Velo3D’s support-free additive manufacturing process,” said Jerome Stanley, Höganäs Director of Global Sales, Customization Technologies. “The first parts printed using our Amperprint 0233 Haynes 282 powder are impressive, and I believe customers are only scratching the surface of what is possible with this superalloy. The powder, combined with Velo3D’s end-to-end solution metal AM solution, is an extremely effective combination for consolidating parts into monolithic structures to eliminate coefficient of thermal expansion in large, high-performance systems.”

U.S. based contract manufacturer Duncan Machine Products (DMP) will be the first to deploy the material on its in-house Sapphire 3D printer, its seventh Velo3D machine to date.

