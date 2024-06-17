nLight beam shaping lasers to be made available on EOS metal 3D printing systems

EOS and nLIGHT have partnered to make the latter's beam shaping lasers available in EOS' metal additive manufacturing systems.

The companies have executed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to pursue a joint strategic technology cooperation, which will include the implementation of a series of complementary laser-based technologies to 'optimise the AM light engine for robust industrial 3D printing production.'

Through their collaboration, nLIGHT and EOS plan to make beam shaping and light engine optimisation capabilities available digitally, enabling customers to access different beam profiles via EOS software to activate higher productivity printing. AMCM, an EOS Group company focused on customised AM solutions, has already made the programmable AFX laser available in its metal AM systems, with the LOI between nLIGHT and EOS representing an evolution of this relationship.

nLIGHT’s programmable AFX laser is said to offer seven different beam profiles in a single laser, ranging from an 85 micron spot size for maximum precision contours, to a 210 micron ring profile for faster printing, improved process stability and reduced soot and spatter. nLIGHT AFX lasers deliver printing speeds up to three times faster for 316L steel and aluminium compared to a standard 400W process.

“EOS is an industry leader in additive manufacturing, and nLIGHT is proud to partner with a company that shares our vision for bringing significant improvements to the additive manufacturing landscape,” said Scott Keeney, CEO of nLIGHT. “The teams and technologies at nLIGHT and EOS are highly complementary; we are excited to build on the early success with AMCM to integrate our laser technologies into the wider EOS portfolio.”

“We are always researching industry leading technologies to advance the industrialisation of additive manufacturing to meet the emerging application demands and exceed customer expectations,” added Marie Langer, CEO of EOS. “The flexibility and performance gains of nLIGHT’s beam shaping and laser technologies gives us an unprecedented advancement in metal AM systems and will allow our customers to unleash a new level of productivity.”

nLIGHT and EOS plan to make the AFX-enabled machines available to customers in late-2024.