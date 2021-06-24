Penn State installs LightSPEE3D metal 3D printer

× Expand SPEE3D's high-speed metal 3D printer.

Just days after we reported Nissan Australia had begun SPEE3D’s metal 3D printing to manufacture vehicle components, the technology has found itself another new home, this time at Penn State University, which has taken delivery of a LightSPEE3D cold spray 3D printer at its Applied Research Laboratory.

The technology, a high-speed additive manufacturing process built on cold spray technology which can build metal parts in just minutes, will be used to conduct research into the advancement and development of additive manufacturing equipment within the U.S.. Research will be led by Tim Eden, Ph.D., Head of the Material Science Division at The Applied Research Laboratory and Professor of Engineering Science and Mechanics alongside Janice Bryant of the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Technology Office.

Eden commented: “Our collaboration with SPEE3D is an excellent addition to our current capabilities in Metal Additive Manufacturing and Cold Spray. We are looking forward to developing and applying SPEE3D technology to meet the materials and manufacturing challenges of the US Navy, DoD and the industrial base.”

Listen: SPEE3D CEO talks lightning fast metal 3D printing

The University’s Applied Research Laboratory is a Department of Defense designated University Research Centre and has offered significant advanced research and development services to America’s Defense, industry, and education communities over the last 70 years. Recent field trials with the Australian Army have proven the robustness of SPEE3D’s TCT Award winning technology when deployed in austere environments including in combat or at sea.

Byron Kennedy, CEO of SPEE3D said: “Having our LightSPEE3D metal 3D printer at Penn State University’s Applied Research Laboratory is quite exciting for SPEE3D. This partnership will no doubt allow the institution to develop leading research within the field, enabling them to work at the forefront of the industry.”