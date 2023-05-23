Rennscot MFG enters metal 3D printing space with acquisition of EOS M 300-4

× Expand Rennscot MFG EOS M 300-4

Rennscot MFG, a production and prototyping manufacturer has delved into the metal 3D printing space with the acquisition of its first direct metal laser solidification (DMLS) system, the EOS M 300-4. EOS also announced the company as the newest member of its Service Provider network.

Founded in 2017, Rennscot has become a manufacturing partner for multiple industries. The company says that metal AM is a key growth area, and the acquisition of this system from EOS is part of that growth. The system provides a wide materials portfolio, and according to EOS delivers up to 10 times higher productivity and up to 50% reduced cost-per-part.

“After visiting EOS’ facilities in Germany, it was clear that an EOS machine was the right choice for us,” said David Bamforth, Rennscot MFG President and CEO. “This technology allows us to create complicated parts that couldn’t be produced using traditional manufacturing methods. Not to mention, this technology allows our customers to have a single source for highly complex additive parts that may also require post-machining.”

EOS North America Senior Vice President Andrew Snow added: “We are pleased to welcome Rennscot MFG to the EOS additive manufacturing service provider network. Our network is dedicated to providing cutting-edge, high-quality 3D printing services to a wide range of industries, and we are confident that Rennscot MFG will be a valuable addition to our team.”

In the press release from Rennscot about the announcement, the company said that it plans to continue growing its advanced manufacturing capabilities at its new Woburn, Massachusetts facility, with room to expand further as business demands continue. The company says it plans to manufacture a variety of industrial applications using EOS Aluminium AlSI10Mg, EOS Nickel Alloy IN625, EOS Nickel Alloy IN718, and EOS Titanium Ti64 with the possibility to expand its material portfolio in the future.