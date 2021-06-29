Rodin Cars manufactures bespoke gearbox with 3D Systems metal 3D printing

× Expand An 8 speed sequential, 68kg, additively manufactured from grade 23 titanium; the Rodin Cars gearbox is designed to set a new standard in automotive manufacturing. (Image courtesy of Rodin Cars)

New Zealand-based track car manufacturer Rodin Cars is using 3D Systems’ metal additive manufacturing technology to produce hundreds of bespoke parts for its soon-to-be-released hypercar, the Rodin FZero, including a first-of-its-kind 8-speed sequential gearbox.

The company produces single-seat, open-wheel high-performance vehicles that are designed to be faster than contemporary Formula 1 cars. The 3D printed titanium gearbox, manufactured on the 3D Systems DMP Factory 500, features a hydraulically controlled differential and is said to be compact, light at just 68 kilograms, strong and durable.

“3D printing allows us to design and create components otherwise unachievable using traditional methods of manufacturing,” said David Dicker, founder, Rodin Cars. “With the Rodin FZERO gearbox, we had specific criteria we wanted to meet in terms of weight and durability. Because of the size and quality required for such a large component, it was only possible to print it on 3D Systems’ DMP Factory 500 machine. We couldn’t source another AM supplier who was able to offer a similar solution for our needs - the print quality, volume capacity, testing facilities in Leuven, and continued technological support.”

Rodin released its first track car, the Rodin FZed, in 2019 featuring a gearbox designed by UK engineering firm Ricardo. The teams then went through an 18-month collaboration, working alongside members of 3D Systems’ Application Innovation Group (AIG) in Littleton, Colorado, and Leuven, Belgium, to develop the new gearbox for the FZero with specific gear ratios and hydraulically controlled differential that can only be produced using AM due to its internal galleries and 2mm thin walls and mount structures. The design was first optimised for 3D printing at 3D Systems in Leuven before being transferred to Rodin Cars for full production where a DMP Factory 500 system was recently brought in-house to operate alongside Rodin’s current 3D Systems SLS and SLA capacity for the manufacture of production parts and tooling.

“Additive manufacturing is enabling industry leaders to defy limitations and stand apart,” said Kevin Baughey, segment leader, transportation & motorsports, 3D Systems. “As a high technology, high-performance car constructor, Rodin Cars delivers unparalleled vehicles to their customers. This is a shining example of how additive manufacturing not only enables parts to be produced that couldn’t be created through conventional methods, it is also delivering a lighter, more durable, beautiful vehicle. It’s the blending of the art of design with the science of hyper-performance cars and motorsports.”

