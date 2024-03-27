Royal Netherlands Army invests €722,000 in Titomic cold spray manufacturing technology

Expand Titomic

The Royal Netherlands Army has placed an order for ten units of Titomic’s D523 metal cold spray manufacturing system.

It is the largest order Titomic has received for its D523 cold-spray systems to date.

The Koninklijke Landmacht land branch of the Royal Netherlands Army has invested 772,000 EUR (AU$1.28 million) into the additive manufacturing systems, with nine of them being sent to support Ukraine’s war effort.

With these systems, the armed forces will enhance battle damage repair in-field and forward maintenance, improving battle readiness and prolonging mission capability. The D523 system can process a series of metal materials, including aluminium, copper, nickel and Inconel 625, deliver parts with great accuracy and is capable of providing porosities below 1%.

“Our decision to invest in Titomic machines marks a definitive shift from theoretical exploration to practical implementation of additive manufacturing within our military,” commented Colonel C Heukers of the Royal Netherlands Army. “This move signifies our unwavering commitment to leveraging advanced capabilities in real-world applications. By providing these innovative technologies to Ukrainian forces, we demonstrate our trust in their ability to swiftly adopt and effectively utilise these tools to enhance military capabilities. This collaboration underscores our dedication to staying at the forefront of technological innovation and ensuring readiness for the challenges of modern warfare.”

“This order from the Royal Netherlands Army marks a pivotal moment for Titomic, showcasing our D523 System’s ability to provide versatile repair and maintenance solutions on a large scale and creating a significant revenue opportunity,” added Titomic Managing Director Herbert Koeck. “This is a stride forward in our ongoing efforts to bring these innovative solutions to a wider market. Titomic is aiming to attract more large-scale orders from innovators across various sectors in the coming months, including resources, defence, and aerospace, who are eager to leverage the advanced capabilities Titomic offers.”