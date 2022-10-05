SPEE3D launches XSPEE3D all-in-one containerised & ruggedised metal 3D printer

× Expand SPEE3D XSPEE3D printer

SPEE3D has unveiled its XPEE3D printer, a containerised, ruggedised, and deployable cold-spray metal 3D printer that provides functions to print metal parts from anywhere in minutes, according to the manufacturer.

XSPEE3D was designed based on field work and collaboration with the Australian Army.

The company says that XSPEE3D is fully transportable, as the printer and all the auxiliary equipment can fit in one box. The printer only requires connection to electrical power to use, and according to SPEE3D, it can begin fabricating parts immediately.

SPEE3D claims that its new machine is '1,000 times faster' than other additive manufacturing options and can print one or multiple parts simultaneously. SPEE3D hopes the ability to deploy the printer to remote locations will maximise productivity, strengthen inventory, and bring rigour to the world’s 'weakening' supply chain.

“One of the most significant issues the military faces today is the ability to resolve critical spare part requirements in the field, a challenge that worsens in the face of global supply chain issues,” said Byron Kennedy, CEO of SPEE3D. “With the introduction of the XSPEE3D, we’re solving this issue with the ability to make reliable and affordable metal parts from anywhere, including in harsh, remote military field conditions.”

The UK’s Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC) will be the first organisation to utilise the new XSPEE3D system.

“Our goal at the MTC is to bridge the gap between industry and academia to showcase the world’s foremost technologies to our wide-ranging clients, including those in Defence, and metal 3D printing is crucial for us to understand and teach them,” said Dr. Ken Young, Director of Technology at the MTC. “We chose the XSPEE3D for its unique capability to be deployed in harsh environments, which makes it ideal for military use or for creation of spare parts in remote locations.”

XSPEE3D can print parts from over 12 metal alloys, including copper, stainless steel, titanium, high-strength aluminium, and nickel-based carbides. A crucial aspect of its ability to be deployed in military field conditions is how it can withstand extreme heat and rough terrain in the field. SPEE3D also states that the machine harnesses the power of kinetic energy rather than ‘relying on high-power lasers and expensive gasses’.

SPEE3D recently announced that its WarpSPEE3D printer successfully printed parts from a naval ship as part of the NCMS (National Center for Manufacturing Sciences) REPTX exercise. SPEE3D has been involved in field testing of its deployable technology with the Australian Army and Australian Navy since 2019.

