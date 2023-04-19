TÜV SÜD certifies Rosswag as a manufacturer for 3D printed pressure equipment

× Expand Rosswag Engineering

Rosswag Engineering, a leading supplier of special metal powders and qualification services in metal 3D printing has been certified by TÜV SÜD for the 3D printing of components made of 1.4404 (316L) according to the European Pressure Equipment Directive (PED). Pressure equipment must meet the requirements of the PED 2014/68/EU.

According to Rosswag Engineering, it is one of the first manufacturers in the world to be certified by TÜV SÜD in accordance with the PED for the manufacture of AM components in this material. To achieve this, the company completed the extensive testing and certification in accordance with DIN 17026:2020.

Rosswag says the quality of the entire process is certified, from the consistency of the manufacturing processes to the internal processes for quality assurance and quality controls to the reproducibility of the mechanical-technological properties, considering the PED requirements. In order to meet the demands of 3D printed pressure equipment, more than 100 specimens were produced on the SLM 280 2.0 LPBF machine and subsequently tested.

“We want to offer solutions transfer more functional optimised and additive manufactured components into industrial applications. But to be able to apply innovative heat exchangers, for example, there was no alternative to certification according to the Pressure Equipment Directive,” Gregor Graf, Head of Engineering at Rosswag GmbH.

Gunther Kuhn, Head of Product Management at TÜV SÜD Industry Service GmbH said: “With our certification according to the Pressure Equipment Directive, we can also confirm the high quality, reliability and safety of Rosswag GmbH’s additive manufactured products for the end user.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the TCT Additive Manufacturing Network.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

Exhibit at the UK's definitive and most influential 3D printing and additive manufacturing event, TCT 3Sixty.