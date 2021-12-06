Titomic expands cold spray metal 3D printing reach with acquisition of Dycomet

× Expand Titomic Titomic Kinetic Fusion Titomic Kinetic Fusion

Metal 3D printing company Titomic has announced the expansion of its global footprint with the acquisition of Netherlands-based cold spray technology company Dycomet Europe B.V. (Dycomet).

The acquisition is said to mark a “significant step” in the Australian additive manufacturing firm's ambitions to become a global outfit with bases now in Europe, the U.S and Australia.

The addition of Dycomet’s cold spray technology solutions, research and development services, software development and provision of servicing, spare parts and consumables, will complement Titomic’s existing Titomic Kinetic Fusion (TKF) offering; a solid-state metal AM technology, which enables large, complex parts to be produced with dissimilar metals using a cold spray process. The two companies are said to be aligned on key markets such as aerospace and automotive with Dycomet counting Rolls-Royce, Mercedes, Airbus, Siemens, VW, and several leading universities, amongst its customers.

Herbert Koeck, Chief Executive of Titomic, commented: “While Titomic focuses on high-pressure applications, Dycomet services the soft-end low and medium-pressure market. With our complementary machinery and product portfolio, the combined expertise now available to the Company will further accelerate the Company’s growth into new markets and provide current customers with a broader product offering.”

The deal will see Dycomet’s Founder and Chief Executive, Klaas Rozema stepping into the role of General Manager of Titomic Europe.

Rozema added: “I am delighted that Dycomet has been acquired by a new owner who understands our industry. Titomic is an excellent complementary fit with our current product set and expertise and can support the next phase of growth, offering a wealth of opportunities for our team. I will continue to lead the business in Europe, and I look forward to working with Herbert to bring the two companies together and ensure the synergies between the two businesses are fully harnessed.”

