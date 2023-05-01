Uniformity Labs launches UniFuse IN625 Nickel Alloy for laser powder bed fusion 3D printers

× Expand Uniformity Labs Uniformity Labs Inconel - 1

Uniformity Labs has announced the availability of its UniFuse IN625 Nickel Alloy and optimised parameters for laser powder bed fusion printing at 60um layer thickness ahead of RAPID + TCT.

The company has designed high-density multimodal Inconel 625 powder and 60um layer thickness High-Performance Scanning (HPS) parameters for printing in machines with 400W lasers. Uniformity’s powder can also be printed under typical scan parameters at different layer thicknesses and laser powers with improved mechanical properties or with increased laser speed and throughput at comparable properties.

In an example build of a part typically printed in Inconel 625, Uniformity has proved its HPS parameters at 60um layer thickness and a 370W power could achieve a 2.1x faster exposure time, as well as mechanical properties compared to competitors' 40um layer thickness scan strategies targeting best-in-class mechanical properties. Uniformity also claims higher tap densities and optimised particle size distribution of Uniformity multimodal powders, which help to deliver a highly uniform, denser powder bed to yield more repeatable part builds at the highest throughput. This, Uniformity says, helps to utilise Uniformity powders to produce parts with improved mechanical properties and higher build rates.

“We continue to demonstrate outsized value to our customers, harmonising AM materials and processes to deliver production-scale additive manufacturing,” commented Uniformity founder and CEO Adam Hopkins. “Our powders deliver repeatable mechanical properties and surface finish uniformly across the print bed even when printing at throughputs that greatly exceed those possible with other powders. Our 'No Compromise' approach to AM enables our customers to realise cost-effective serial production.”

This announcement follows the recent availability of a range of steel, aluminium, and titanium powders under the brand UniFuse for L-PBF and UniJet for binder jetting, bringing our material portfolio to 13 high-density powders, with many others nearing availability.

Mechanical and density properties for the as-printed UniFuse IN625 Nickel Alloy are listed below: