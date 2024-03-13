Velo3D qualifies Continuum Powders' OptiPowder 718 on Sapphire metal 3D printers

Continuum Powders has become the first 100% recycled metal powder provider to have an alloy qualified for use on Velo3D's Sapphire 3D printers.

The OptiPowder 718 was qualified for use on Velo3D's Sapphire systems following a rigorous process administered by Velo and contract manufacturer Knust-Godwin. The extensive qualification confirms that the powder produced and supplied by Continuum Powders meets all material property requirements that are achieved with conventional powders in the same alloy, when using specified parameters.

OptiPowder 718, based on Ni 718 alloy, is often found in structural parts that encounter extreme operating temperatures and corrosive environments. It is said to have an exceptional combination of strength, hardness and corrosion resistance, making it attractive for aerospace applications like turbomachinery, valves, heat exchangers, and other mission-critical parts. The material is also beneficially applied in industrial gas turbines, liquid-propelled rocket motors and combustion chambers, fuel cells such as solid oxide fuel cells and downhole/undersea tubing and tools for oil and gas.

“For customers who are sustainability-minded, or have company objectives to reduce their carbon footprint, utilising metal powders that are sourced through carbon-neutral means can streamline their adoption of additive manufacturing technology,” commented Zach Detweiler, Velo3D vice president of technology. “We’re pleased to offer Continuum as a powder option and have validated that OptiPowder 718 delivers the performance and quality customers require from their powder while also meeting their decarbonization and sustainability goals.”

“Velo3D’s endorsement of OptiPowder as the first sustainable metal powder for Sapphire printers highlights the significant benefits Continuum brings to the market. We didn’t just want to raise the bar, we wanted to recreate the bar from the ground up to make sustainability core to the additive manufacturing process,” added Phil Ward, chief executive officer of Continuum Powders. “Providing Velo3D’s customers with the first truly viable decarbonisation option is a game changer for additive manufacturing – and the collaboration between Knust-Godwin, Velo3D and Continuum Powders is just the beginning.”