Velo3D metal 3D printers achieve the U.S. Department of Defense’s Green-level STIG compliance

× Expand Velo3D Large-format Sapphire XC in Velo3D’s Lakeview, California manufacturing facility

Velo3D’s Sapphire 3D printers have become the first to achieve the U.S. Department of Defense’s (DoD) Green-level STIG (Security Technical Implementation Guide) Compliance. The certification allows its metal additive manufacturing systems to be connected to the DoD’s Secret Internet Protocol Router Network (SIPRNet) and gives customers confidence against potential cyberattacks.

Velo3D’s Sapphire, Sapphire 1MZ, Sapphire XC and Sapphire XC 1MZ machines were qualified by a third party against security benchmarks to confirm network, data, and software security, as well as vulnerability management. Test results indicated Velo3D achieved an average score of 97% on its tests, exceeding the DoD’s threshold of 90% needed to achieve Green-level STIG compliance.

“Our team at Velo3D strives to go above and beyond to meet our customers’ needs, so when customers that work with the DoD inquired about STIG compliance, we quickly went to work to achieve the highest level of certification available,” said Benny Buller, Velo3D Founder and CEO. “I am proud of our team’s work in achieving this qualification and I am confident this will empower all our customers—but especially those that work with the DoD and other government agencies—to fully leverage the capabilities of our additive manufacturing technology without worrying about the risk of stolen intellectual property.”

In addition to being SIPRNet-ready, Velo3D Sapphire printers can now connect to the DoD’s Non-classified Internet Protocol Router Network (NIPRNet). STIG compliance is required for DoD agencies and contractors that connect to both networks, as well as networks operated by other branch departments of the federal government.

Without STIG compliance, government agencies and contractors using metal 3D printers were required to keep them disconnected from network connections, meaning operators could not fully utilise monitoring and analytical features. This classification means machines can now be used to 3D print parts that are classified or International Traffic in Arms Regulation (ITAR) protected, without risking stolen intellectual property or other cyberattacks. STIG compliance will also make it easier for defense contractors and agencies to install Sapphire printers without the need for exceptions and approvals for non-compliant printers.

Current Velo3D customers can access a software upgrade for their existing Sapphire printers to achieve STIG Green-level security. Velo3D machines are currently used by a number of large organisations including SpaceX, Launcher and Boom Supersonic thanks to its ability to produce large complex metal parts, "support-free".