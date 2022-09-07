Xact Metal introduces the XM300G family of mid-size affordable high-performance metal 3D printers

× Expand Xact Metal XM300G

Xact Metal announced its XM300G series of mid-size metal 3D printers on September 6. The systems will be launched at IMTS in Chicago, and with them the company aims to bring affordable metal 3D printing to small-to-medium-sized companies and decentralise metal 3D printing.

“With pricing beginning at a US MSRP of 200,000 USD, the XM300G series is ideal for printing high quantities or large parts where print speed is critical,” said Juan Mario Gomez, CEO of Xact Metal. “Based on the XM200G multi-laser printer platform, the introduction of the XM300G is another example of how Xact Metal continues to combine the requirements of metal powder-bed fusion and advanced technology to establish a new level of price and performance for additive manufacturing.”

The XM300G family is a single, dual or quad independent laser system with overlapping print zones. The company emphasised the affordability of the machines as an important aspect, saying how the affordable price allows small-to-medium companies to benefit from laser powder-bed fusion technology.

The XM300G features a 300 x 300 x 350 mm build volume, which is upgradeable to 300 x 300 x 450 mm, a range of 400W or 700W fibre lasers, and an interchangeable build platform.

“Xact Metal aims to further expand the use of metal 3D printing in multiple industries including aerospace, automotive, and general manufacturing,” said Gomez. “The XM300G and XM200G printers are tailored to customers starting their entry into metal 3D printing in various applications, including product development, manufacturing, research and education.”

Xact has already received orders for the system and expects to start shipments in Q3 of 2023. The company will have a booth at IMTS 2022 in Chicago this weekend.

Gomez spoke with TCT in 2021 at TCT 3Sixty about the launch of the XM200G and the reduction of the XM200C's price point. The Q+A can be found here.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.