Morf3D to harness Siemens' Xcelerator software as companies announce partnership

Morf3D Optimized Structure

Additive manufacturing (AM) service provider Morf3D has become a ‘preferred partner’ of Siemens AM and adopted the company’s Xcelerator software.

As part of the partnership, Morf3D will provide technical feedback to Siemens to allow the company to enhance its product development of the Xcelerator platform.

The Xcelerator portfolio is made of Siemens’ design, manufacturing and PLM software, as well as its Cloud offering, MindSphere tools for data analytics and Mentor for electronic design automation. These tools will supplement Morf3D’s engineering, additive manufacturing, materials and post-processing service offering and, according to the company, further support it to help optimise products and qualify them for industrial-scale additive manufacturing production.

“The goal of this agreement is to facilitate the advancement of an end-to-end digital solution and develop new strategies for advanced engineering and design,” commented Morf3D CEO Ivan Madera. “By partnering, we can leverage our unique integrated system of work to accelerate the adoption of additive manufacturing for development and production of new applications in a variety of industries. Siemens and Morf3D make a good team to accomplish this goal. Siemens has the end-to-end software to drive applications from design through 3D printing and Morf3D has the expertise in AM operations to leverage that software so we can qualify and deliver those applications with optimal efficiency.”

“Additive manufacturing is a viable technology for innovation in all industries. But, to achieve truly industrialise AM production takes more than technical capability,” added Aaron Frankel, VP of AM Program for Siemens Digital Industries Software. “The industry needs partnerships like our collaboration with Morf3D, where ideas, know-how, AM technology, software and, most importantly, people come together to advance the art of the possible by rolling up their sleeves and fully delivering on new and inspiring applications.”

Subsequent not only to this partnership but also to Morf3D fifth year anniversary, the partners are also launching an industry-wide challenge called Project Afterburner which will give a single company, based on the value and originality of their application idea, the opportunity to harness Morf3D and Siemens’ capabilities to bring said idea to life. The partners have decided to offer this opportunity because the COVID-19 pandemic has ‘amplified the importance of additive manufacturing for rapid-response innovation’ but ‘the financial uncertainties brought on by the pandemic have made it more difficult for companies to invest in AM operations and application development.’

Submissions are being accepted immediately via the Morf3D website and candidates must agree to allow Morf3D to publicise the progress on their part, the final results and the benefits of the application.