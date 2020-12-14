MyMask Movement on 3D printing mass personalised face masks at scale

This year, many 3D printer vendors and users found themselves learning how to manufacture nasal swabs or valves for emergency settings as the ability to quickly design and prototype additive alternatives to high-demand parts proved invaluable during the early days of the COVID-19 crisis.

In this talk from this year's TCT Conference @ Formnext Connect, MyMask Movement Founder and CEO Jesse Chang and Supply Chain Lead, Pierre Viaud-Murat, discuss the ability for mass personalisation using additive manufacturing and parametric modelling from trinckle as part of a broader international coalition setup address the critical shortage of PPE during the COVID pandemic.

Watch the presentation on-demand here.

