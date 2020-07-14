Nanofabrica brands micro 3D printing technology as Tera 250

× Expand Idan Gil ©Idan Gil Nanofabrica Tera 250.

Micro additive manufacturing specialist Nanofabrica has officially named its precision 3D printing platform as the Tera 250.

The machine has been named to represent the 250 trillion voxel capacity – or 250 tera voxels – of its build area, which is said to be unique to this technology and allows for micron precision in manufacturing extremely high-resolution parts.

Tovit Neizer, VP Business Development said: “Manufacturers have never been able to achieve such precision, accuracy, and resolution, through the use of AM before, and so the technology is truly a game changer. It is the voxel capacity of the Tera 250 that facilitates this, and such capacity is only really required when you are looking at miniaturisation and micro manufacturing. Our voxel capacity means that we can fit a large number of end-use parts in one build volume. For example, we can manufacture over 10,000 1 mm x 1 mm x 1 mm parts in a single build. You can see how we are looking at mass manufacture using AM very quickly.”

Founded in 2015, the Israel-based company announced the commercial launch of its micro-level resolution technology in May last year and later took home the TCT Hardware - Polymers Award at the 2019 TCT Awards. Most recently, Nanofabrica announced it had raised 4 million USD in a funding round led by Microsoft’s M12 funding arm, bringing its funding total to 7 million.

Based on a Digital Light Processing process, the technology has been designed to enable the production of small components, even thousands in a single run, with a one-micron resolution. Potential application areas include casings for microelectronics, micro springs, micro actuators and micro sensors, and numerous medical components such as micro valves, micro syringes, and micro implantable or surgical devices.

Jon Donner, Nanofabrica CEO added: “For manufacturers this is the goal when looking at AM as a production technology. The ability to mass produce AM parts without the need for time consuming and costly hard tooling, and with all the advantages AM brings in terms of agility and geometric complexity impossible using traditional production techniques is a large step forward for industry."

