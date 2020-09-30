Natural History Museum: How to 3D scan a blue whale

×

From the TCT Conference archives, Dr Alex Ball, Head of Imaging and Analysis at the Natural History Museum in London takes us through the 3D scanning of a 25-metre-long blue whale skeleton from the Mammal Hall at sub-millimetre resolution as part of a conservation project. 3D printing was also deployed to produce a simplified model to help determine its final position and replaced damaged or missing parts of the skeleton prior to the exhibition.

