New dates announced for TCT 3Sixty

Rapid News Group has today announced its decision to reschedule TCT 3Sixty, the UK’s flagship event for 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing Intelligence, to 28–30 September 2021. The venue for the event, the NEC, Birmingham, UK remains unchanged.

The organisers have moved quickly to secure these new dates to enable the community to plan for the next period with confidence.

The rescheduling of the show reflects the highest regard Rapid News Group places on the health, safety and wellbeing of all attendees. In order to ensure the event is demonstrably safe and secure the UK and worldwide vaccine programmes must be given enough time to have their maximum effect.

A September dateline offers more time for this programme to take effect and offers a better route to achieving and exceeding the aims of delivering a substantial community gathering to facilitate learning, networking and deliver value for confirmed exhibitors.

Commenting, Duncan Wood, CEO of Rapid News Group, said:

“I don’t believe anyone thought that our first reschedule would require an adjustment, but the latest information in the UK means the right thing to do is to reschedule the event to enable a further 13 weeks of vaccinations to take place ahead of the event.

“On current deployment projections this has the potential to have a huge impact on attendee’s ability to visit and of course the subsequent ability for our community to come together for education, insight, networking and to do business. As an organiser we recognise these connections are what makes live events work and this adjustment means we can be sure of creating more of these connections for the community whilst safeguarding the health and wellbeing of all attendees.

“We are grateful to the NEC for working alongside us to identify another new dateline which we believe will work for the great majority of our exhibitors and provide much-needed reassurance for visitors. Whilst we are disappointed that the re-imagined event will not now debut in June, we have been delighted with the continued steady stream of new exhibitors during this period and are confident the unexpected additional time we have to develop the event will result in a better experience for all involved.”

Visitors to the show in 2021 can look forward to a comprehensive conference programme delivered across multiple stages, with live stream feeds for a worldwide audience. Each stream offering innovative and interactive 360-degree insights into how to get the best from existing additive technology or how to invest and choose the most appropriate new 3D printing technology.

There will also be a host of interactive features, pavilions, content and networking events including a meetings programme and a new community platform that enables a credible digital complement for the physical event. This will offer even more ways to connect with the community both before and during the show.

TCT 3Sixty will be co-located alongside Rapid News Group's other highly successful industrial events: Interplas, the UK's no. 1 plastics show; as well as Med-Tech Innovation Expo, the UK’s leading medical design and manufacturing technology event.

TCT 3Sixty will take place from 28-30 September 2021 in Hall 3 of the National Exhibition Centre (NEC), Birmingham, UK.