nTopology adds real-time visualisation with GPU acceleration in latest nTop software release

Software company nTopology has announced the release of its latest software update which includes real-time visualisation with GPU acceleration.

nTopology 3.0 is available to download by creating a free nTop account and the company believes it will ‘fundamentally change’ how users of nTop will interact with its software.

The new GPU acceleration capability is being offered as an opt-in feature for nTop users, but the company says it will afford them an instant 10x to 100x performance boost to workflows that use complex field-driven geometry. This means that design changes like latticing, texturing, filleting and shelling will be able to be previewed in real-time, with complex parts being regenerated within seconds. nTopology believes this capability enhances the connection between designer and software, as well as the productivity of users, and makes interacting with complex designs seamless. The company estimates that, with GPU acceleration enables, designers save 10 to 60 seconds every time a design parameter is altered, which can add up to an hour saved every day and multiple days saved every month.

nTopology has promised further interactivity and performance improvements in the months to come, after the company has gathered feedback from users like New Balance, who has already enabled the GPU acceleration capability in the settings panel of the nTop Platform.

“Nothing is more valuable than seeing what you are doing while you are doing it,” commented New Balance Creative Manager Onur Yüce Gün. “Any effort that brings down the visualisation time for more seamless interaction with complex models is genuinely priceless. For me, the performance boost in nTopology thanks to GPU acceleration proves this fact.”

Meanwhile, nTopology has also sought to enhance its generative design tools and its engineering simulation & design analysis over the last few months. The company’s third generation latticing pipeline are said to help users ‘navigate the mesoscale world’ and gain more control over lattice properties at ‘every point in space using simulation results, test data, engineering formulas and a field-driven design approach.’ Features that enable users to create custom unit cells and build basic process blocks that feed generative design workflows are also being introduced. Enhancing its simulation capabilities, users can now run static, model and buckling structural analyses; steady-state, transient, and non-linear thermal simulations; and lattice unit cell homogenisation. Users can also import and export FEA and CFD data capabilities in the native format from the likes of Ansys, Abaqus and Nastran to support pre-processing.

