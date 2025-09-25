OC GmbH leverages ceramic 3D printing to manufacture patient-specific earmould products

× Expand Lithoz/CADdent/OC Otoplastisches Centrum GmbH

Swiss premium manufacturer for otoplastics and hearing protection OC GmbH has leveraged 3D printing to produce patient-specific earmould products in alumina-toughened zirconia (ATZ).

Partnering with German service provider CADdent and utilising Lithoz's Lithography-based Ceramic Manufacturing technology, the otoplastics earmoulds are said to be 'ultra-precise in fit, acoustically neutral and perfectly biocompatible.'

Using the CeraFab S65 Medical, CADdent produces ATZ earmoulds with wall thicknesses below 1mm and dimensional tolerances of less than ±50 µm, while maintaining the delicate inner channels necessary for optimal sound transmission. The partners also say that, thanks to stress-free sintering, the parts could be manufactured without support structures while ensuring structural stability, even in fragile geometries. Up to 15 earmoulds can be produced per build platform.

Jurij Belik, CEO of OC GmbH, said: “These technical achievements demonstrate the distinct advantages that ceramics offer for otoplastics. Unlike polymers or titanium, ceramic earmoulds offer long-term biocompatibility alongside superior durability and wear resistance. ATZ’s acoustic neutrality ensures uncompromised sound quality, and the material’s aesthetic properties allow for customisable, high-value designs.”

The 3D-printed patient-specific ceramic otoplastics will be on display at the Lithoz Formnext booth (Hall 11.1, C35) in November.