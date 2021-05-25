3D Systems adds four new Figure 4 3D printing materials

× Expand Rigid, flame-retardant consumer electronics and aerospace housings printed in Figure 4 High Temp 150C FR Black, for long-lasting production parts requiring UL94 V0, FAR 25.853, and FAR 23.853 ratings.

3D Systems has today added four new 3D printing materials to its Figure 4 platform, aimed at batch-run, end-use part manufacturing and prototyping applications.

The materials have been described as “production-capable” and include Figure 4 High Temp 150C FR Black, Figure 4 Tough 65C Black, Figure 4 Tough 60C White, and Figure 4 Rigid Gray. These latest resins are said to feature long-term mechanical performance and stability in indoor and outdoor environments and are suitable for complex applications in industries such as consumer electronics, automotive and motorsports, healthcare, industrial goods, and aerospace and defense.

Figure 4 High Temp 150C FR Black is a rigid, halogen-free, fire retardant resin ideal for aerospace and defense, automotive and motorsports, and consumer electronics applications. This material is UL94 V0 rated at 2mm or 3mm thickness for electrical components and printed circuit board covers and housings, and is also compliant with U.S. Federal Aviation Regulation (FAR) 25.853 and FAR Part 23.853 at 3mm thickness, making it well-suited to rigid covers, panels, housings, and small in-cabin parts for transport and commuter aircraft. This material is easy to handle and can be used as supplied without melting or printing at elevated temperatures. Parts produced with Figure 4 High Temp 150C FR Black delivered mechanical performance and environmental stability for eight years of indoor and one and a half years outdoor per ASTM D4329 and ASTM G194 methods.

Figure 4 Tough 65C Black and Tough 60C White offer similar performance capabilities. Tough 65C Black is suited to applications such as brackets, covers, snap fits, structural and load-bearing parts, and custom fasteners due to its high elongation at yield (6.6%). The material delivers the same long-term indoor and outdoor stability as High Temp 150 C FR Black and is biocompatible-capable per ISO 10993-5 and is UL94 HB rated for flammability. Meanwhile, Tough 60C White is ideal for mechanical-load bearing applications such as small snap-fits, brackets, handles and fasteners in consumer products, wearables and general use parts that require details, and accuracy. This material is biocompatible-capable per ISO 10993-5 and ISO 10993-10 and can be sterilised using common methods while maintaining its mechanical properties, colour, cytotoxicity, and dimensional stability.

Lastly, Figure 4 Rigid Gray offers similar performance to existing PRO BLK 10 material with thermal and mechanical properties, excellent print quality, long-term indoor and outdoor mechanical performance and environmental stability, which make it ideal for functional prototyping and end-use parts such as rigid housing and covers, casings, panels, and trim. Its colouring is also helpful for visualisation of fine details and texture and make it suitable for secondary processes such as painting and metal plating.

“Our customers lead their industries in innovation, and they are turning to us for support with increasingly complex applications,” said Dr. Edwin Hortelano, senior vice president, materials engineering & development, 3D Systems. “We’re not only partnering with our customers to help them design the optimal solution to meet their application challenges, but in many cases, we are also developing new materials that deliver the unique mechanical properties required. Our materials scientists created these latest enhancements for our Figure 4 portfolio to help our customers produce parts that not only enhance performance but improve productivity. The combination of materials, 3D printing technology, software, and deep applications expertise allows 3D Systems to deliver industry-leading additive manufacturing solutions that accelerate time-to-market and enable competitive advantage.”

That software capability has been emphasised in the latest release of 3D Systems’ 3D Sprint software which allows high-density part stacking and new strut support structures, and is said to achieve a 40% improvement in productivity and deliver batch runs of tens and potentially even hundreds-of-thousands of end-use plastic parts.

The materials will be made available from mid-June and join a wide range of resins already available on the Figure 3 platform including rigid, tough, durable, elastomeric, and high heat deflection temperature (HDT).

