3D Systems expands dental 3D printing capabilities with Saremco partnership

3D Systems has announced it is partnering with dental materials manufacturer Saremco Dental AG to enhance its digital dentistry material portfolio.

The partnership will expand distribution of the Swiss manufacturer’s CROWNTEC composite resins in the U.S. for the 3D printing of biocompatible permanent restorations such as crowns, inlays, onlays, veneers, and artificial teeth for dentures within dental labs and clinics. It builds on 3D Systems' extensive dental materials line-up which already includes 30 resins under its NextDent brand including NextDent C&B Micro Filled Hybrid (MFH), a biocompatible Class IIa material developed for creating provisional crowns, bridges, and artificial teeth.

“Our goal is to enable dental professionals to become more efficient and by doing so, ultimately improve patient outcomes,” said Stef Vanneste, vice president and general manager, dental, 3D Systems. “3D Systems has established itself as the leader in digital dentistry solutions which includes our extensive portfolio of NextDent materials. As we innovate to meet our customers’ application needs, this strategic partnership plays a key role in helping to enhance our materials portfolio. In Saremco, we found a partner that not only shares our values and beliefs in regard to innovation but also possesses expertise in digital dentistry. Their CROWNTEC material is a strong complement to our NextDent material portfolio, and is yet another step in helping dental professionals improve patient outcomes.”

CROWNTEC’s CE-marked Class IIa material is now available in five shades for use with 3D Systems’ NextDent 5100 dental 3D printer and is said to deliver permanent crowns that are 30% stronger than previous generation C&B resins.

“The pursuit of continuous innovation is our primary focus,” said Franca Schmid, owner and chief executive officer, Saremco Dental. “For over 30 years, we have specialised in the development of light-curing resins for restorative dentistry. In recent years, we have been able to transfer our extensive know-how in the field of light curing to 3D printing technology and successfully develop it further. Especially with CROWNTEC’s superior physical properties, and wide range of indications we reached a new milestone. We are therefore particularly pleased about the strategic cooperation with 3D Systems, a partner with strong sales and innovation capacities. Furthermore, 3D Systems offers the entire digital workflow and thus excellently complements our resin-focused orientation.”

