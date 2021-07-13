3D Systems launches SLA 3D printing material for long-term end-use parts

× Expand 3D Systems Accura AMX Rigid Black 3D printed automotive grill.

3D Systems has announced the availability of a new stereolithography material that’s said to be a first for long-term use in large-scale additively manufactured parts.

The acrylate resin named Accura AMX Rigid Black offers exceptional resolution, accuracy and surface finish similar to that of injection-moulded parts, and is being capable of withstanding long-term mechanical use, making it ideal for end-use applications in markets such as automotive and consumer goods.

The material has been tested for long-lasting mechanical performance and stability in any environment including up to eight years of indoor and 18 months of outdoor activity. It is also said to exhibit similar stress/strain toughness performance to standard thermoplastics while its high isotropic properties enable greater part repeatability and accuracy.

Dr. Edwin Hortelano, Senior Vice President, Materials Engineering & Development at 3D Systems described Accura AMX Rigid Black as a “game-changing material” that’s “poised to address a variety of new production applications”.

Hortelano elaborated: “For example, we are seeing a larger percentage of work that service bureaus are undertaking is focused on the manufacture of end-use parts. Accura AMX Rigid Black in combination with our SLA 3D printing technology will allow service bureaus to more efficiently, and cost-effectively meet their customers’ needs – helping to fuel the growth of their businesses and their customers’ innovation. This is just the first of many planned breakthrough additions to 3D Systems’ portfolio of production-grade industrial SLA resins.”

The material is said to have been partly inspired by the production application requirements of TOYOTA Gazoo Racing (TGR) which has been working with 3D Systems on since 2019. After initially being impressed by the 3D printing pioneer’s Figure 4 PRO-BLK 10, TGR sought to manufacture a CNC fixture that would be larger than the build size of the Figure 4 printers it was previously working with.

“Accura AMX Rigid Black allows us to deliver larger, complex SLA production parts, including full-scale manufacturing aids,” said Alexander Liebold, group leader, production engineering & future technologies, TGR. “We recently used the material to develop 3D printed fixtures for stabilising larger automotive components for CNC milling. Using Accura AMX Rigid Black we achieved 90% time savings and 60% cost savings in comparison to the previous handwork process for a batch of 40 parts. Unlike other additive production technologies, parts in Accura AMX Rigid Black provide very smooth sidewalls and superior isotropic strength, critical for accurate jigs and fixtures that are in constant use. Now we can turn around any large-scale part and be confident it will perform as required, for as long as we need. This is a real game-changer for production manufacturing.”

3D Systems says the material is also well suited to service bureaus for applications including large, structural load-bearing functional prototypes and end-use production parts, and also contract manufacturers for custom load-bearing parts such as levers, arms, couplings, cranks, jigs, and fixtures.

Accura AMX Rigid Black is planned for release on July 20, 2021.

