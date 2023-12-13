3devo to cease sales of extrusion 3D printers with change of business model

3devo

Polymer 3D printing company 3devo has announced it is to adopt a new business model as it enters 2024.

In an email correspondence distributed to stakeholders, partners, and clients, 3devo confirmed it is transitioning away from its traditional sales model, with the end of January 2024 representing the last chance for customers to purchase machines directly.

Describing the move as a ‘bold step’, the company says it will ‘evolve our focus’ to ‘deepen our impact and support’ for customer and partner projects.

The company has made its name with the development of its Filament Maker Fused Filament Fabrication 3D printer series, comprised of the Filament Maker Two Fusion, Filament Maker Two HighFlow, Filament Maker Composer 450/350, and Filament Maker Precision 450/350. The Filament Maker Two products were unveiled just last month, bringing with them the ability to reach temperatures of 450°C, four heating zones, and an upgraded precision stepper motor. Though these new machines were only just launched, customers will have just six more weeks to purchase the products from 3devo before the company adopts its new business model.

“Through the first quarter of 2024, we’ll be focusing even more on providing unparalleled support and expertise for your projects,” 3devo’s email correspondence read. “You can expect the same innovative spirit and quality from 3devo, with an enhanced commitment to helping you achieve your goals. This shift, the biggest in our history, opens new doors for collaboration and innovation, and significantly increases our impact in the industry.”