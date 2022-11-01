4D Biomaterials to launch 4D Design services at Formnext

× Expand Lattice structured 3D printed in 4Degra

4D Biomaterials has announced it will launch its 4D Design medical device design and innovation services at Formnext this month.

The UK-based company says the services offering has been established in response to increasing customer demand for ‘enhanced innovation support.’

4D Design includes a range of expert services that will support medical device developers as they explore ways to deliver improved biodegradable medical products using 4D Biomaterials’ 4Degra photocurable polycarbonate urethane polymer. The service leans on the experience of a team of mechanical, design and bioengineering experts, who have access to cutting edge 3D CAD, simulation and analysis software, as well as macro and micro scale 3D printing hardware.

Through this offering, users will be able to access product requirements development, design optimisation with degradation modelling, prototype performance testing and manufacturing transfer support. By working with 4D Biomaterials, the company believes customers will be able to accelerate the development of 4Degra-based products, going from initial ideation to prototyping within weeks.

"We have listened carefully to the feedback from our early customers. That positive feedback highlighted their desire to exploit the benefits of 4Degra in new, innovative device designs in the most efficient and effective way,” commented 4D Biomaterials CEO Phil Smith. “The combination of our material's unique properties and the design freedom provided by additive manufacturing really stimulated their imaginations, but they need specialist knowledge and technology access to translate these exciting concepts into viable devices. 4D Design provides both expertise and practical solutions to enhance their creative processes."

4D Biomaterials' commercial team will be available to discuss 4Degra and 4D Design services on Stand A39, Hall 11.1 at Formnext, Messe Frankfurt, Germany from Tuesday November 15th, 2022 to Friday November 18th, 2022.

