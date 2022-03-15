AMufacture produced race boat manifold component with HP Multi Jet Fusion technology

× Expand AMufacture

HP’s Multi Jet Fusion 3D printing technology has been used to additively manufacture a light, durable and watertight manifold for a carbon fibre racing boat.

Service provider AMufacture used its HP 5210 3D printing system to produce the manifold, which is designed to control going into a ballast tank and is said to meet the standards required for an elite level racing boat. The manifold has been installed on a 52ft yacht that is set to take part in a transatlantic challenge.

For the manufacture of this manifold part, AMufacture had to ensure it was produced to the standard of the boat’s other components. In order for the vessel to compete, parts are required to be aero and hydrodynamically efficient, watertight, able to withstand harsh environments and strong liquid pressure and withstand up to 20 bar pressure. AMufacture also only had a 10-day lead time to turn the manifold around.

By deploying its HP 5210 system, AMufacture was able to develop the component within just six days. It used HP’s PA12 material, which was able to ensure water tightness and provide a nice aesthetic, and put the component through a process of chemical smoothing and black dying in the post-processing stage.

AMufacture installed its HP 5210 3D printer back in September 2021, becoming one of the first on-demand manufacturing companies to integrate the platform into its services. HP launched the platform in May 2019, suggesting it was designed 'unlock new opportunities' in volume production with 'breakthrough economics, manufacturing predictability and new applications.'

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.