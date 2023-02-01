Arkena partners with French National Centre for Scientific Research to open new 'next-gen' lab

Arkema has announced a partnership with the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS) and the Université de Haute-Alsace to inaugurate a new lab at the Mulhouse Institute of Materials Science.

The lab will help ‘accelerate’ research into photopolymerisation according to the company, which it says is a 'future oriented technology' that will allow for the 'exploration into new and more sustainable UV-curable materials.'

“Arkema is delighted to launch this new joint laboratory with the CNRS and the University of Haute-Alsace to accelerate our fruitful collaboration,” said Armand Aidari, R&D Director at Arkema. “The evolution of photopolymerisation techniques favour more efficient and sustainable processes, materials and solutions, in line with Arkema’s strategy.”

Laurent Peyronneau, Vice President at Arkema Coating Additives

Laurent Peyronneau, Vice President at Arkema Coating Additives said: “Our goal is to design more sustainable specialty photopolymer materials for applications such as adhesives, 3D printing, composites, electronics, and coatings, focusing on new market developments like new energies, clean mobility, home efficiency, and lightweight materials. This initiative will support us to offer better sustainability throughout the value chain.”

Arkema has a history of designing and marketing specialty materials for photopolymerisation through its flagship Sartomer product line, and custom formulations for 3D printing, through its N3xtDimension product line. UV-curable specialties are one of Arkema’s key low volatile organic compound (VOC) technologies, together with waterborne, high solid and powder.

In June 2021, Arkema announced the acquisition of a 10% stake in French additive manufacturing service provider ERPRO 3D Factory (E3DF), following the acquisition of Colorado Photopolymer Solutions to expand its Sartomer 3D printing offering the previous December.

