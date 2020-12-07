Arkema acquires Colorado Photopolymer Solutions to enhance 3D printing offering

Arkema has announced the acquisition of Colorado Photopolymer Solutions (CPS) in a move that expands its Sartomer 3D printing offering.

The acquisition was completed earlier this month and was made to bring complementary materials expertise into the Sartomer division.

Founded in 2005 by a team of photopolymerisation experts, CPS provides a range of photopolymer resins for energy curing technology, such as the Stereolithography, Digital Light Processing and Liquid Crystal Display 3D printing processes. The company offers dozens of resins suitable for these processes and has helped to enable 3D printing applications in the medical, composites, construction and consumer goods sectors.

Arkema’s N3xtDimension resins are compatible with only two of the three – Stereolithography and Digital Light Processing – processes that CPS caters for, but cover a wide range of application requirements. Among its 3D printing resins are high-temperature grades, impact resistant grades, flexible grades, castable grades, tough grades and a material designed specifically for prototyping.

Integrating the expertise and portfolio of CPS into its Sartomer business, Arkema believes it will be better able to support customers and partners with increased ‘materials formulation and design know-how’ and ‘stronger innovation capabilities.’ Arkema expects, with this enhanced knowledge and product offering, that it will be able to accelerate the design of ‘turnkey solutions for the 3D printing market.’ It also anticipates CPS aiding its aims to become a ‘pure Specialty Materials player’ by 2024.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.