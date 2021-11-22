BigRep unveils "new and improved" BigRep PRO and BigRep ONE large-format 3D printers

× Expand BigRep PRO 3D printer

Large-format 3D printing company BigRep debuted its latest generation of machines at Formnext last week, including upgrades to its flagship BigRep ONE and BigRep Pro platforms.

The industrial-focused, one-metre-cubed, BigRep PRO now comes equipped with a new hybrid software-hardware solution, BigRep JUMPSTART, which lets users skip manual print preparation and start printing within minutes. Improvements are centred on three key features including SWITCHPLATE, a removable and flexible print bed surface which makes it easier to remove parts without the need for glues and tools. Secondly, the LOCKSTAGE feature allows for accurate, secure extruder mounting with little effort, to provide greater precision throughout the print, while, BigRep’s MXT Controls System help to ensure optimal first print layers, and bypass the need for manual print bed and extruder calibration. The Pro is said to be ideal for users looking to print full-scale prototypes, factory tooling, patterns, moulds, and end-use parts, which can now also be printed in fibre-filled filaments including PA12-CF thanks to a new fibre-filled compatibility.

For designers, pattern makers, and researchers, the BigRep ONE has been upgraded with a lighter, and more precise portal which can now be configured to the needs of the user. Customers can choose from single, dual, or twin extruder modes, and add-ons like an enclosed housing, which can all be changed as and when their requirements change. For a final touch of personalisation, the colour of the printer itself can also be changed to suit the user.

“We are excited and proud to present our new additive manufacturing solutions combining our diverse hardware, materials and processes, as well as software and controls expertise,” says Dr. Sven Thate, Managing Director of BigRep. “The new BigRep PRO was developed with our industrial users' productivity and ease of use in mind. The new BigRep ONE, the original affordable large-format 3D printer, is now even more accessible and customisable for all innovative users THINKING BIG.”

