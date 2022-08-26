Creality and BASF Forward AM Partner to develop professional-grade 3D printing solutions

× Expand Creality and BASF Forward

3D printing company Creality announced today its partnership with Forward AM, a brand of BASF, to deliver professional-grade additive manufacturing solutions to the market.

Alongside the MOU-signing ceremony on September 1 at TCT Asia, Creality will launch Sermoon D3, its latest flagship product to the fully enclosed 3D printer lineup.

The co-launch of HP-ULTRA with Forward AM, a high-end filament series specifically designed for Creality 3D printers will also take place.

The strategic partnership combines Creality’s speciality in 3D printing machinery and Forward AM’s materials technology, expanding the application scenarios of the professional-grade 3D printers. The aim is to bring cost-effective 3D printing solutions including machinery material and software to professional and industrial clients.

Fred Liu, Co-founder and Executive Director of Shenzhen Creality 3D Technology, and Dr. Chen Li, Head of Business Management and Operations, BASF 3D Printing Solutions Asia Pacific, will deliver speeches and sign the MOU at the event.

Following the release of the CR-5 Pro, Sermoon D3 is Creality’s latest effort to expand its footprint into the professional and industrial market. The Sermoon D series is built for industrial design and offers productivity in prototyping, jigs and fixtures making, and design verification.

Creality say that the Sermoon D3 will feature industrial-grade stability and allow users to control and monitor multiple 3D printers simultaneously, aiming to scale up manufacturing production.

BASF recently entered a partnership with Bosch Advanced Ceramics and the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology to additively manufacture a complex micro-reactor made of technical ceramics for high-temperature reactions.

TCT Asia is set to take place from August 31 to September 2 in Shenzhen.

