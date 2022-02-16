Farsoon Flight 3D printing technology used to product bobsled helmet liner

× Expand Farsoon

Dongguan University of Technology has used Farsoon’s dual-laser Flight 3D printing technology to produce the lining of a bobsled helmet.

The helmet is said to have already passed GB and ECE certifications, with the partners believing it to be safer, lighter and more comfortable compared to traditional foam helmets.

Harnessing 3D printing technology for its design and customisation proficiencies, Dongguan University of Technology is able to produce two bobsled helmet linings in a single 7.5-hour build on the Farsoon 403P machine. The university uses a specialised TPU material developed by Wanhua Chemical, which is said to boast ‘superb performance under extreme temperatures’, and has also leaned on the application teams at both Farsoon and Wanhua to test various parameter combinations. Assessing these parameter combinations, which integrated laser power, scan spacing and layer thickness, the university was able to select the best balance of mechanical performance and weight requirement for the helmet lining lattice structure.

The resulting helmet lining is comprised of multiple layers and buffer zones with different hardness levels. Areas of the helmet liner with higher collision frequencies are equipped with structural distribution of different densities to better absorb damage caused by head collisions. The 3D printed lattice lining, together with the carbon fibre shell, weighs just 1.1kg and uses 3D scan data of athletes’ heads to ensure greater gravity self-adaptation, wearing comfort and safety during the competition.

“Thanks to Farsoon’s high-speed dual-laser Flight Technology, we are able to achieve customised design and an accelerated manufacturing process,” commented Assoc. Prof. Li Nan, Dongguan University of Technology. “We are also impressed with the performance of the new generation of customised helmets, as the impact strength of the helmet lining is increased over 40% compared with the international standard. It is also inspiring for us to use 3D printed lattice structures to produce other protective sports pieces, which bringing new opportunities for the upgrading of helmets, armours and other protective equipment.”

“In order to meet the requirement of excellent bearing capacity, impact resistance and shock absorption performance for the helmet lining, we specifically developed WF-PU95AB TPU material for Farsoon’s fibre laser sintering process,” added Dr. Yang Jie, Strategy R&D Manager of Wanhua Chemical. “We solved the challenging technical issues such as laser absorption, powder re-coating for TPU material processing, and achieved good physical properties including elasticity and flexibility even at a temperature as low as -35°C.”

