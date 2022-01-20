Fast Radius opens new manufacturing technology campus in Chicago

Fast Radius inc. announced its newest manufacturing technology campus will be opening on Goose Island which includes a microfactory and software centre, providing new opportunities for manufacturing and technology jobs in Chicago.

They have chosen to place their new factory nearby the MxD - the U.S Institute for Digital Manufacturing and Design Innovation headquarters on Goose Island, who, for almost five years, Fast Radius has been partners with to strengthen the American manufacturing industry.

In 2018, the World Economic Forum recognised Fast Radius’ first Chicago microfactory as one of the nine best factories globally, implementing technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution at scale including design, manufacturing and fulfilment.

The new facility replicates the award-winning microfactory operating model and will provide new opportunities for manufacturing and technology jobs in Chicago.

It will offer CNC machining and industrial additive manufacturing, such as Carbon Digital Light Synthesis and HP Multi Jet Fusion technology, and the microfactory will produce component parts for companies across industries including automotive, electric vehicles, medical and healthcare devices and consumer goods.

The campus will also provide space for software development, manufacturing technology development, a customer experience centre and general offices, with the location expanding Fast Radius’ manufacturing technologies, software capabilities and capacity available through their Cloud Manufacturing Platform.

The platform integrates a suite of software products and a network of state-of-the-art factories, with the company’s software and services helping customers to design component parts, optimise them for production, make them when and where necessary and provide transparency through the production and supply chain.

All Fast Radius’ microfactories and the company’s network of suppliers are connected to the Cloud Manufacturing Platform, which allows customers to collaborate on part designs and gather real-time intelligence then allowing them to make and fulfil parts when and where they want, increasing the sustainability of their work and removing wasteful steps.

Their microfactory network – including one in UPS’ Worldport Facility in Louisville, Kentucky- has served over 2,000 customers globally, with large chains like Rawlings, Aptiv and Satair already using their network for cost-effective production and industrial-grade parts.

Lou Rassey, co-founder and CEO of Fast Radius said: “There’s an ever-increasing need for innovative and sustainable manufacturing and supply chain solutions, and our Goose Island campus is designed to help meet those needs.

“We’re proud to be part of how the world and Chicago makes new things possible, contributing to the city’s path to being a global hub and leader in technology and advanced manufacturing.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.