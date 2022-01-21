MakerBot announces launch of new composites from LEHVOSS to strengthen METHOD materials collection

× Expand MakerBot

MakerBot is expanding its offering of advanced engineering materials with the addition of three new LUVOCOM 3F composites from LEHVOSS Group, a leading provider of thermoplastics for industrial companies.

The new materials expand the offering for the MakerBot METHOD 3D Printing Platform, and brings the number of available materials to 30, providing customers with a wider selection of manufacturing-grade materials to explore and use.

LUVOCOM 3F materials are designed for use in 3D printing and industrial applications and have properties similar to their compound versions which are used for injection moulding.

The three new materials which have been added are LUVOCOM 3F PA 9825 NT, LUVOCOM 3F PA CF 9891 BK and LUVOCOM 3F PET CF 9780 BK. LUVOCOM 3F PA 9825 NT is a high-temperature polyamide that boasts a continuous service temperature of up to 100°C. It is also said to possess similar strength properties to PA6, but with 50% reduced water uptake and a four-times slower absorption rate, which helps to minimise printing issues and property changes of the printed part. LUVOCOM 3F PAHT CF 9891 BK is a carbon fibre-filled of PAHT 9825 NT and is said to have even lower water uptake, good resistance against harsh chemicals like automotive fluids and a continued use of up to 150°C while retaining 50% of its mechanical properties. LUVOCOM 3F PET CF 9780 BK, meanwhile, is a carbon-fibre filled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) material that boasts low warpage, a 'superb' surface finish straight from the printer and provides high strength and elevated temperature resistance up to 120°C. Its chemical resistance is also said to outperform that of PETG.

Each of these materials can be used with the MakerBot LABS GEN 2 Experimental Extruder on both METHOD and METHOD X 3D Printers. Harnessing the LABS extruder transforms the METHOD into an open platform to print qualified engineering materials from leading filament suppliers.

The materials added are specially optimised to create an easy-to-print experience for the customers and to achieve 'the next level of properties and quality,' with parts printed using these materials said to be strong, hard and featuring a high-quality surface finish ideal for prototyping, jigs and fixtures and end-use applications.

Thiago Medeiros Araujo, Global Product Manager LUVOCOM 3F at LEHVOSS, said: “The MakerBot METHOD and METHOD X machines offer unique heated chamber capabilities which allow semi-crystalline materials to have their full properties out of the printer, avoiding the need of post-processes and its excellent precision and reproducibility in combination with our high-performance LUVOCOM 3F material range brings an exceptional engineering performance to our customers.”

Vice President of Product Development at MakerBot Johan-Till Broer added: “LEHVOSS Group is an expert in engineering materials and brings a range of new high-performance polymers to the METHOD platform, enabling our customers to explore new and more challenging applications.”

The new printing materials are available through MakerBot LABS and are ideal for demanding engineering applications. LUVOCOM 3F materials can also be purchased through authorised LEHVOSS Group resellers such as Nexeo3D and IGO3D.

