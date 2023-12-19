Maven invests in UK additive manufacturing service provider AMufacture

× Expand AMufacture AMufacture HP 3D printed parts

AMufacture, a UK-based provider of additive manufacturing (AM) services, has announced it has secured a seven-figure investment from private equity firm Maven.

The company, which specialises in contract manufacturing services with various 3D printing technologies, particularly HP’s Multi Jet Fusion technology, is said to be using this investment to expand its in-house capacity and ‘capitalise on demand’ for its specialist services.

Jonathan Oliver, Investment Manager at Maven said: “AMufacture provides a differentiated, service-led proposition in an expanding market and the demand from new and existing customers sets out a clear pathway to growth. Capital constraints are often at the heart of ambitious companies not fulfilling their potential, but we are confident that our investment to help the business increase its scope and capabilities, alongside the strong management team with extensive sector experience, will help AMufacture achieve significant revenue scale.”

Craig Pyser, Co-founder and CEO at AMufacture added: "Partnering with Maven will enable AMufacture to consolidate our industry leading contract manufacturing position specialising in additive manufacturing. It is not often that you encounter an investor that shares the vision and ambitions that align with your own but Maven understood our mission from day one. This capital and support from Maven means we now have the resources to expand our capacity and meet our significant demand and growing order book. Additive manufacturing is transforming the way parts are designed and made and with increased market acceptance, we are excited to be at the forefront delivering that change.”

AMufacture provides 3D printed prototypes, end-use parts, composite tooling, consultation, digital warehousing, and CAD optimisation services to a range of industries. Having started as a specialist in marine applications, with clients including Sail GP and Sunseeker, AMufacture now also provides contract manufacturing services to the automotive, renewable energy, sports, and healthcare sectors. In addition to MJF, DLP, SLS, SLA and FDM, the company also offers traditional manufacturing processes such as CNC and injection moulding.