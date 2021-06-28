Midlands 3D takes 3D printer capacity to 100+ machines with HP Multi Jet Fusion

UK-based 3D printing service provider Midlands 3D has expanded its capacity with a new facility and HP’s Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) technology, bringing its total fleet to over 100 machines.

The Stone, Staffordshire-based bureau had previously focused on FDM and SLA processes for prototyping and production but with the addition of a HP Jet Fusion 5200 installed by Matsuura Machinery, the company expects to cater to an even bigger range of applications.

Midlands 3D founder and CEO Paul Moloney said: “Our business has grown significantly by offering cost-effective volume FDM 3D print manufacturing with our existing range of volume and large format machines, and the addition of the HP Multi Jet Fusion printer supplied by Matsuura enables us to deliver this volume capability to a greater range of customers who need strong, accurate nylon parts.”

The company says it experienced growth throughout the pandemic with customers looking for ways to reassess their existing operations or innovate with government supported investments. The new facility, dedicated to MJF, will act as a showcase for the technology and also allow customers to see the service in operation.

Maloney continued: “We are regularly providing larger and larger orders for clients looking to replace tooling, components or end-use parts with 3D printed alternatives, and the ability to now use a versatile material such as PA12 with a genuinely efficient production process, ticks even more of the boxes needed.”

Joe Bellis, Additive Manufacturing Sales Manager at Matsuura Machinery Ltd, commented: “The 5200 printer enables them to scale up production and transition from FDM to MJF seamlessly. The addition of HP MJF technology complements and expands their current additive manufacturing offering, accommodating a broader range of applications, from prototypes to full production.”