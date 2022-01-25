Nanoscribe launches Quantum X Align nanoscale 3D printer

Nanoscribe The Quantum X Align machine.

Nanoscribe, a BICO company, has announced the launch of its newest nanoscale printer, the Quantum X Align.

The printer is due to debut at the Photonics West Conference and Exhibition in San Francisco this week. It boasts advanced 3D alignment capabilities that enables the printing of freeform micro-optical elements directly onto optical fibres and photonic chips, setting 'new standards in the design and fabrication of micro-optical elements.'

Nanoscribe says the Quantum X Align provides users with robust and reliable alignment solutions by realising efficient light coupling via Free Space Micro-Optical Interconnects (FSMI) between chips and optical fibres, and the microfabrication system extends the capabilities of the Quantum X platform, allowing for a more straightforward process and much more.

It also unlocks new possibilities for photonic packaging, which will be useful for developing more energy-efficient technologies with high data processing capabilities and addresses the current challenges when manufacturing Photonic integrated circuits (PIC) with innovative hardware and software solutions.

Martin Hermatschweiler, CEO and founder of Nanoscribe said: “With the addition of the new Quantum X Align to our industry-proven Quantum X platform, we are enriching Two-Photon Polymerisation with powerful alignment technologies that drive the ever-increasing demand in data communications, telecommunications and sensing applications.

“Our goal is to address the challenges of efficient coupling in photonic packaging and make high-precision 3D printing the technology of in integrated processes.”

The Quantum X align is a finalist for the Prism Awards 2022 in the Manufacturing and Test category, with the awards ceremony taking place tomorrow (26th January) in San Francisco as part of the SPIE Photonics West Conference and Exhibition.

